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Industrial Base Load Shields Global LNG Market From El Niño Disruptions

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The El Niño climate anomaly projected for the 2026-2027 season is unlikely to disrupt the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. Analysis from Bernstein indicates that even extreme warming in Asia would reduce imports by no more than 1% of total global volume. This resilience stems from industrial demand, which remains decoupled from winter temperature fluctuations.

LNG tanker
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hannes Grobe, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
LNG tanker

Bernstein used Japan as a proxy for the broader Asian region to test the correlation between weather and energy imports. While heating needs align closely with gas purchases, cooling demands in summer have little impact on LNG imports. Under a "super El Niño" scenario, Japan could see a 19% drop in freezing days, yet fuel consumption would decline by only 2%, falling to 9.1 billion cubic feet per day (BCFD).

This projected dip represents a statistical margin of error often absorbed by annual market volatility. Consequently, the market is expected to absorb these shifts without triggering a price collapse.

The limited sensitivity to warming is driven by "base load" consumption. Large-scale industrial plants and power generation facilities operate on constant schedules regardless of external temperatures. Currently, energy trends in Asia and Europe are shaped more by structural systemic shifts than by climate variables.

Market dynamics are dictated more by storage levels and coal pricing than by thermometers. The economic incentive to switch between fuel types-such as moving from coal to gas-remains the primary driver of long-term LNG procurement volumes.

While the energy sector remains stable, the physical anomaly is reaching historic levels. Central Pacific Ocean temperatures have risen 3.05°C above the norm, surpassing 2015 records. However, the critical risk for the gas industry is not heat, but supply chain stability. Technical failures at liquefaction plants or logistics bottlenecks exert significantly more pressure on price quotes than temporary weather patterns.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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