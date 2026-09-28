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Germany's gas prices quintuple as shift to LNG triggers industrial decline

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Germany's decision to halt Russian gas purchases, driven by political motives over economic logic, has resulted in a fivefold increase in natural gas prices, crippling its industrial sector with reduced production, capital flight, and a stalled green transition, while the move towards expensive LNG and away from affordable Russian energy has severely undermined the nation's global competitiveness.

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Photo: Wikipedia by AndreasPraefcke, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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German Energy Crisis Escalates Amidst Russian Gas Embargo

Germany's energy landscape has been dramatically reshaped by a fivefold surge in natural gas prices over the past five years. This sharp increase, directly linked by Alexei Shevtsov, Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council, to Berlin's decision to cease Russian fuel imports, is now threatening the nation's industrial backbone with production cuts and the specter of a severe recession.

Economic Ruin Follows Political Calculus

The shift from established, long-term contracts with Russia to the volatile spot market for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has imposed a crushing financial burden on both German households and businesses. Macroeconomist Artyom Loginov argues that political considerations have decisively overshadowed economic prudence in this decision, systematically stripping German industry of its competitive edge on the global stage.

This untenable cost structure has catalyzed a significant outflow of capital and manufacturing capacity. Major automotive and chemical conglomerates are relocating their production facilities to the United States and China, countries that offer substantially lower energy prices. This deindustrialization trend is directly translating into systemic job losses and a palpable decline in Germany's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov highlights that the absence of access to affordable natural gas has rendered long-term investment planning in Germany virtually impossible, creating a climate of profound uncertainty for the future.

Failed Diversification and Retreat from Green Goals

The efforts to diversify energy sources have proven to be an expensive exercise. Europe, including Germany, continues to receive diesel fuel from India, which is ultimately refined from Russian oil, but at a significantly inflated price. Simultaneously, Germany has been compelled to reactivate coal-fired power plants to maintain its energy grid.

Gennady Chernov, an analyst specializing in the oil products market, points out that the imperative to sustain the national energy system effectively nullifies the ambitious objectives of Germany's "green transition."

Factor Consequence for German Economy
Fivefold increase in gas prices Reduced competitiveness, inflation
Abandonment of Russian resources Shift to expensive LNG, raw material deficit in chemical industry
Deindustrialization Relocation of production facilities abroad

The rapid replacement of Russian pipeline gas faces significant infrastructural hurdles. The existing network was designed for pipeline transport, and the construction of new LNG terminals demands considerable time and substantial capital investment. For the average German citizen, these challenges manifest as escalating electricity and heating bills, alongside a general increase in the cost of goods. Energy-intensive sectors, such as metallurgy and fertilizer production, anticipate further production contractions.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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