China restricts fuel exports as gasoline and diesel reserves hit multi-year lows

China is facing a critical depletion of fuel stocks, with gasoline and diesel reserves falling to their lowest levels in 10 to 15 years. This shortage is forcing Beijing to pivot its export strategy to prioritize domestic energy security amid high global oil prices.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil supplies going down

Commercial gasoline inventories have dropped to their lowest point since 2011, while diesel reserves have hit a record low not seen since 2015, according to data from GL Consulting. The drain on reserves was driven by heavy exports in recent months and a seasonal surge in domestic demand. Because Beijing does not officially publish fuel inventory statistics, the market relies on indirect indicators and independent data providers.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda. Ru that this sharp reduction in internal reserves serves as a signal for the entire Asian region, as changes in consumption by the world's largest consumer inevitably impact global quotes and logistics chains.

In response to the deficit, Beijing is expected to tighten export controls in October. Earlier this year, China reduced oil refining by approximately 7% due to raw material supply disruptions and strict export quotas implemented in March. While a summer easing allowed refineries to profit from foreign trade, current shortages are prompting the government to restrict exports again.

Gennady Chernov, an oil products market analyst, noted to Pravda. Ru that avoiding shortages at domestic filling stations is currently more critical for China than earning high export margins, as industrial operations and social stability take precedence.

High crude oil prices have also pressured independent refineries (known as "teapots"), leading them to cut production as profitability declined. Rystad Energy has subsequently lowered its refining forecasts by 880,000 barrels per day. This decline coincides with scheduled maintenance at state-owned enterprises and uncertainty regarding Middle Eastern imports, complicating procurement plans for the fourth quarter.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov explained to Pravda. Ru that Chinese refiners are caught between expensive raw materials and government regulations that mandate domestic supply over profit.

The current situation creates diverging effects on the global market: while reduced crude oil demand from China's refineries may cap price growth for raw oil, the shortage of finished petroleum products in Asia is likely to push gasoline prices higher.