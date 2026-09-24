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Russian Alaska pollock prices jump 59.3% as exports to China and Europe rise

Business

Wholesale prices for Alaska pollock in Russia surged by 59.3% over the past year, reaching 215 rubles per kilogram by the end of September. Despite a 2% increase in catch volumes to 1.8 million tons, the fish is becoming less available for domestic consumers.

Fish market
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Sharin is licensed under All rights reserved
Fish market

The price spike coincides with a nearly 4% decline in the total catch of seafood across the country. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov notes that the increase is not caused by a shortage of raw materials, but by suppliers attempting to offset volatile exchange rates and rising logistics costs.

External demand is a primary driver of the trend. Exports to China rose by 19%, while shipments to the European market increased by 16%. This demand is fueled by a global rise in the cost of animal proteins, making fish a more attractive alternative to expensive meat.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov explains that high export prices force domestic processors to compete with foreign buyers, driving up procurement costs locally.

The shift in wholesale pricing is expected to hit retail shelves in the coming months. Financial consultant Ilya Kravtsov suggests that pollock, traditionally seen as a budget-friendly "social" fish, is moving into the mid-price segment, which will force consumers to adjust their food spending.

Indicator Economic Consequence
Price increase of 59.3% Reduced affordability for the population and higher food inflation
Export growth to China (+19%) Shortage of quality raw materials for domestic processing plants
Global rise in meat prices Increased demand for fish as an alternative protein source

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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