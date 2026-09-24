China increases Russian oil imports by 41.3% in August

China significantly increased imports of Russian oil in August 2026, reaching 11.22 million tons. This volume equals 2.64 million barrels per day, marking a 41.3% increase compared to the previous year.

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The surge comes amid a broader decline in China's energy imports; overall oil imports dropped by 14.6% over the first eight months of the year. While total demand fell, Beijing shifted its sourcing from the Persian Gulf toward Russia. Russian supplies now match the combined volume of all Middle Eastern imports, which totaled approximately 2.6 million barrels per day.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that China is pragmatically prioritizing predictable land and sea routes from Russia to ensure energy security, especially as logistics from other regions falter.

Saudi Arabia saw a sharp decline in its Chinese exports. In August, shipments fell to 742,000 barrels per day-nearly half of the July volume. This downturn resulted from domestic restrictions within the kingdom and instability in Red Sea shipping lanes. Consequently, Russia's ESPO Blend has become the preferred grade for China's independent refineries due to shorter transit times and consistent quality.

This shift created a pricing anomaly. By mid-September, ESPO Blend exceeded $120 per barrel. The premium for the Russian grade over the Brent benchmark reached $20-$30, leading to higher margins for Russian exporters.

The expansion of trade occurs despite potential U.S. sanctions. Current U.S. policy allows for tariffs of up to 100% on countries continuing to purchase Russian energy resources. Market analyst Gennady Chernov noted that while Washington aims to restructure the market, Beijing has shown a willingness to ignore pressure to protect core interests. He identified the primary risk as secondary sanctions targeting banks processing these payments.

Industry data suggests that economic necessity currently outweighs political risks for China, as Russian oil serves as a hedge against Middle Eastern instability.