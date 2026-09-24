Chukotka to modernize sea terminals for year-round Northern Sea Route transit

Чукотка plans to integrate its sea terminals into the Northern Sea Route logistics network. Under the Far East development strategy through 2036, the region will modernize the ports of Pevek, Beringovsky, and Provideniya.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Icebreaker in the ice

The initiative aims to expand capacity and transition to year-round navigation. This shift is intended to transform Chukotka from a resource consumer into a transit hub, increasing the region's influence over Arctic cargo distribution.

Current operations are limited by short seasonal windows. Last year, navigation lasted 151 days in Anadyr, 156 days in Egvekinot, 188 days in Beringovsky, and 189 days in Provideniya. Total cargo turnover across the region's terminals reached 1.4 million tons in 2025.

Moving to a year-round schedule would eliminate reliance on seasonal deliveries and establish a stable corridor for transporting raw materials and goods between Asia and Europe via northern latitudes.