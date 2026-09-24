The European economy faces a potential logistics crisis as Washington considers restricting diesel exports to lower domestic fuel prices ahead of Congressional elections. A proposed 90-day moratorium on US exports threatens to trigger a surge in transport costs and a new wave of inflation across the EU.
Having pivoted away from Russian energy, European nations have increased their reliance on American supplies, effectively replacing one primary supplier with another. This shift has left the EU vulnerable to US domestic political agendas.
Because diesel is the primary fuel for industry, agriculture, and freight, a supply shortage would increase costs across entire product supply chains. Spectator analysts note that the stability of regional logistics and gas station margins depend heavily on uninterrupted transatlantic tanker shipments.
Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda. Ru that Washington is prioritizing internal issues over its allies. He noted that an export ban, combined with Europe's severed ties with Russia, would create an artificial deficit that could push European businesses to the brink of profitability.
The US has become a critical energy donor for the EU, supplying both LNG and refined petroleum products. Market analyst Gennady Chernov warned Pravda. Ru that the refined products market is highly sensitive to regulatory changes. If US fuel disappears for three months, European buyers would have to compete for supplies from Asia and the Middle East, which would likely drive prices toward historic highs.
Rising living costs are already fueling social unrest in the EU. Further fuel price hikes could destabilize current European governments. While such measures might support Democratic ratings in the US, the resulting European crisis could impact global inflation.
Risk manager Ilya Gusev told Pravda.Ru that large European logistics firms are already factoring in a scenario where diesel prices rise by 30-40% within a quarter, potentially making various business activities loss-making.
|Event/Indicator
|Consequences for Europe
|US diesel export ban
|Acute fuel shortages in EU ports, partial suspension of freight transport.
|Increased transport costs
|Price increases for food and consumer goods by 15-20%.
|Political instability
|Increased protest activity and falling ratings for ruling parties in the EU.
Source: Pravda.Ru
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