Google could restrict Russian apps on Android platforms

Google could block Russian app installations on Android, according to Russia's Ministry of Digital Development. While no definitive decision has been made against Russia, a potential risk emerges from Google's new developer verification system, which could grant the tech giant the power to restrict app installations.

Photo: Pexels by Polina Zimmerman, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Smartphone

Developer Verification Program Creates Potential for Control

The new initiative, dubbed Android Developer Verification, requires developers to confirm their identities and register their applications. Crucially, this verification extends beyond apps available on Google Play. It can also encompass applications installed by users from third-party stores or directly from APK files.

These new regulations are being rolled out incrementally. Starting September 30, 2026, the program will be implemented in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Google intends to expand its reach thereafter. Russia has not been singled out as a country facing specific developer restrictions at this time.

A Technical Mechanism for Restriction

The Ministry of Digital Development's apprehension stems not from an outright ban, but from the creation of a technical framework. This system could potentially empower Google to influence the installation of software developed by Russian programmers, including those distributed outside the official Google Play Store.

Android, originally developed by Android Inc. and acquired by Google in 2005, is built upon the open-source Android Open Source Project (AOSP). This open foundation allows various smartphone manufacturers to utilize the system. However, a significant portion of these devices rely on Google's services and infrastructure, requiring certification from the company.

This reliance on Google's ecosystem grants the company considerable influence over a vast number of Android devices, despite the operating system's open-source nature. The new developer verification process effectively tightens Google's oversight, not only for its own Google Play store but also for app installations originating from external sources.