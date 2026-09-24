Russia revives Trans-Altai railway to link Siberia with China

Russia's Ministry of Transport is reviving plans for the Trans-Altai railway, a land corridor designed to link Siberia directly with China. The project, with an estimated total cost exceeding 1 trillion rubles, aims to bypass the congested Eastern Range and reduce logistics costs for Kuzbass coal producers, who currently see up to 80% of export revenues consumed by transportation expenses.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexey Zadonsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Trans-Siberian Railway on the bank of Lake Baikal near Slyudyanka. Autumn. Electric locomotive E5K with snow blower SM2

The corridor would create a direct exit into China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, cutting the transport distance for Siberian cargo by more than 4,000 kilometers. This route is intended to reduce export costs for the Siberian Federal District and provide a sovereign alternative to the Middle Corridor (TMTM), which bypasses Russia via Kazakhstan and the Caucasus.

Authorities are currently evaluating four routing options with lengths between 825 and 1,123 kilometers. Potential starting points include Biysk, Tashtagol, and Abaza, with the terminus at the Aveitan station in China. A critical engineering challenge is a 55-kilometer mountain section where Russia shares a direct border with China.

Financial and environmental hurdles remain significant. The Russian portion of the track is estimated to cost at least 500 billion rubles. Additionally, the route intersects the Ukok Plateau, a UNESCO-recognized protected area, which may necessitate extensive tunneling and changes to environmental regulations.

Factor Economic Impact 4,000 km distance reduction Increased profitability for Kuzbass coal; relief for the Eastern Range 1+ trillion ruble cost Requirement for state subsidies and private investment 14.8% drop in coal exports to China Long-term ROI risks

While coal exporters are the primary drivers of the project, analysts warn that China's shift toward green energy could render a coal-centric railway obsolete within a decade. To ensure long-term viability, the infrastructure must be designed for containerized transit of high-tech goods, chemicals, metals, and agricultural products.

The project is currently in the preliminary study phase. Development of the pre-feasibility study and resolution of environmental disputes are expected to take three to five years before actual construction begins.