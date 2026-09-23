Copper prices hit all-time high as metal becomes 'the new gold'

Copper prices hit an all-time high on global trading platforms, signaling a shift in commodity priorities. Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), noted that the metal has effectively become a primary hedge asset, describing copper as "the new gold." This price surge is expected to redistribute investment flows and increase production costs for electronics and power equipment.

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The shift reflects a structural change in global industry where industrial materials essential for infrastructure and high-tech sectors are gaining ground over traditional gold. According to macroeconomist Artem Loginov, investors now view industrial metals as tools for capital preservation because copper is backed by actual, growing industrial demand driven by power grid modernization and digitalization.

Copper futures for December 2026 reached a record $6.9275 per pound during the evening session on the Comex exchange, jumping 2.44%. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov states that this peak in long-term futures indicates expectations of a sustained supply deficit, leading major market players to bake higher costs into their long-term investment models.

The price increase is expected to force a budget review for major infrastructure projects, specifically affecting renewable energy programs that rely on copper for cables, generators, and transformers. While producing nations will benefit from higher tax and export revenues, financial consultant Ilya Kravtsov warns that consumers should expect price hikes for cars and complex household appliances.

Market Event Economic Effect 2.44% rise in futures Revaluation of long-term supply contracts Price peak of $6.9275/lb Higher production costs for cabling Increased Asian demand Higher exporter revenues and stronger trade balances