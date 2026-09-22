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Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025

Business

Low reliability of next-generation aircraft engines has cost the global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data. The financial losses stem from the failure of fuel-efficient technologies intended for Airbus A320neo and Boeing 787 fleets, forcing carriers to return older, less efficient aircraft to service.

Boeing engine
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Davidelit, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Boeing engine

The $11 billion loss is distributed across three primary cost drivers. Airlines spent $4.2 billion in excess fuel costs because new aircraft remained grounded, requiring older planes to fill flight schedules. Another $3.1 billion was spent maintaining aging aircraft that were slated for retirement. The remaining funds were absorbed by the rental of spare engines and the buildup of oversized parts inventories to mitigate operational downtime.

The crisis centers on specific technical failures. The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine, designed with a geared system to increase efficiency, saw nearly 28% of its global fleet grounded by March 2025. Similarly, the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 for the Boeing 787 has faced durability issues with high-pressure turbine blades, necessitating a large-scale modernization program.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov notes that the cost of owning modern fleets is now rising faster than fuel consumption is dropping. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov describes the situation as a capital expenditure trap, where investments in new aircraft fail to yield returns due to design flaws and broken spare parts supply chains.

Looking ahead to 2040, IATA warns of increasing pressure on maintenance centers. Annual production of narrow-body engines is expected to rise from 2,000 units in 2024 to 3,700 units by 2040. For the CFM LEAP engine alone, annual technical visits could exceed 5,000.

Risk manager Ilya Gusev suggests that airlines must now revise business plans to account for higher aircraft downtime risks, noting that the era of cheap flights powered by ultra-efficient aircraft has been delayed.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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