Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026

Japan intends to maintain oil imports from Sakhalin fields to secure its energy supply despite pressure from Western sanctions. The strategic proximity of Russian resources has become critical for Tokyo as shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz face instability. However, the continuity of these supplies is threatened by potential U. S. restrictions, including import tariffs of up to 100% for major buyers of Russian crude. The future of these imports depends on whether exemptions for the Sakhalin-2 project remain in place.

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Japanese corporations continue to purchase Sakhalin oil based on operational needs and long-term contracts. Kuniya Asamoto, a representative of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), stated that these supplies are vital for the Sakhalin-2 project, which provides a significant portion of Japan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports. Severing oil ties could destabilize the gas supply, a risk Japan cannot afford due to its lack of domestic resources.

According to data for the first half of 2026, Japan imported approximately 1.53 million barrels of oil from the Sakhalin-2 project. With an average price of $103 per barrel, total expenditures exceeded $157 million. The primary buyers are Taiyo Oil, Idemitsu Kosan, and ENEOS. These companies use Russian crude to diversify their portfolios, as 95% of Japan's oil traditionally comes from the Middle East.

Geography remains the primary advantage of Sakhalin oil. Supplies avoid the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca, both of which became high-risk zones in 2026. In May, when tanker movement through Hormuz was paralyzed, Sakhalin crude prevented a sharp fuel deficit in Japan. Additionally, the short distance to Japanese refineries reduces freight and insurance costs.

Despite these advantages, the U. S. is increasing pressure by threatening 100% tariffs on countries that ignore price caps or maintain active trade with Russia. This places the Japanese government in a position where it must balance loyalty to Washington against domestic economic stability. If the U. S. removes exemptions for the Sakhalin-2 project, Japanese firms may face heavy fines or be forced to halt purchases entirely.