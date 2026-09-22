Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record

U.S. retail giants Costco and Walmart have imposed purchase limits on motor oil as the country faces a severe shortage of lubricants and record-high prices. The crisis stems from a critical depletion of strategic reserves and production failures in the petrochemical sector, threatening the maintenance of both private and commercial vehicle fleets.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by aleksandarlittlewolf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Engine oil

At Costco, a 9.4-liter pack of synthetic motor oil now costs $57.99, with a strict limit of one unit per customer. Walmart reports similar inventory shortages across popular lubricant brands. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov tells Pravda. Ru that these rationing measures are necessary to prevent speculative buying as raw material costs are passed directly to consumers.

The price of base oils, the primary component for synthetic lubricants, has outpaced the rise in crude oil and gasoline costs. According to Argus Media, the price per gallon of base oil in the U. S. reached a record $12.45. This spike reflects a broader structural shift where global demand exceeds available supply.

The shortage was triggered in March following an Iranian strike that damaged a key Shell plant in Qatar. As one of the world's largest suppliers of synthetic base oils, the plant's partial shutdown disrupted the entire industry supply chain. Gennady Chernov, an oil products market analyst, notes that U. S. plants are critically dependent on these imported components, meaning instability in the Middle East directly impacts American drivers.

Event / Indicator Market Consequence Fourfold increase in base oil price Sharp rise in retail product costs Shell plant accident (Qatar) Global shortage of high-grade synthetics Costco/Walmart purchase limits Panic buying and risk of black markets

The lubricant shortage is part of a larger global fuel crisis. Commercial hydrocarbon inventories have been declining for over six months, and U. S. strategic reserves are nearly exhausted. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov explains that this vulnerability means any external shock creates a deficit that cannot be quickly resolved through standard market mechanisms.

Industry experts highlight that increasing crude oil production will not solve the problem, as the bottleneck is technological. The scarcity of specialized refining capacity for base oils keeps prices high regardless of raw oil volume. There is also a growing risk that the shortage will expand to other petrochemical products, including brake fluids and antifreeze.