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Russia Starts Serial Production of Hydraulic Fracturing Fleets for Domestic Oil Sector

Business

Gazprom Neft has reduced the time required to move new technical developments into production from five years to 18 months. The company is now prioritizing the extraction of residual reserves from mature fields and the deployment of autonomous systems in the Arctic.

Gazprom, Sakhalin
Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom
Gazprom, Sakhalin

The shift in management models has allowed the company to triple the applicability rate of new technologies, enabling rapid scaling across all subsidiary enterprises. This transition marks the fourth phase of the Russian oil and gas sector's evolution-technological leadership-following stages of horizontal drilling, digitalization, and import substitution.

Equipment and Drilling

Russia has moved to serial production of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) fleets. The first serial complex is already operational, with two more units planned. Additionally, super-heavy equipment for deep horizontal wells is currently undergoing testing in Eastern Siberia.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov noted that the transition from prototype units to serial production of fracking fleets signals the maturity of the domestic machine-building industry and ensures stability in component supplies.

The KIN-45 Program

To address mature fields where standard water flooding is no longer effective, Gazprom Neft launched the KIN-45 program. The goal is to increase the oil recovery coefficient (KIN) to 45%, up from the current average of 30-35%.

The process involves injecting polymers and surfactants (surfactant-polymer flooding) to remove oil from microscopic rock pores. In June 2026, the Kholmogorsky field began using surfactants produced entirely in Russia. To avoid costly physical tests, the company uses AI and digital core technology to customize chemical compositions for specific reservoirs.

Technical Solution Production and Economic Effect
Repeat multi-stage fracking Increased production in old wells without new drilling or infrastructure costs
Surfactant-polymer flooding Increase in oil recovery coefficient (KIN) up to 45% in mature areas
Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS) Precise trajectory control in deep horizontal wells
Digital core and chemoinformatics Faster reagent selection and lower exploration costs

Arctic Operations

Arctic development is shifting toward roboticized fields to replace traditional shift camps. Gazprom Neft is implementing geotechnical monitoring systems to track ground stability under infrastructure in permafrost zones.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov explained that autonomous energy centers and remote management are essential to maintain profitability in the North, especially given rising fuel procurement and logistics costs. Digital monitoring is also cited as a critical tool for preventing accidents and ensuring environmental safety in the region.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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