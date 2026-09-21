Russia LNG Exports to China Surge 43% as Overall Imports Fall 19%

Russia increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to China by 43% in July 2026 compared to the previous year. Total shipments reached 951,000 tons, positioning Russia as China's second-largest LNG supplier, surpassing Malaysia.

Photo: photozou.jp by 青空白帆, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.1/ LNG tanker

This growth occurred despite a general decline in China's LNG imports, which fell 19% year-on-year to 5.16 million tons. According to data from the General Administration of Customs of China, July shipments from Russia reached their highest level since autumn 2024. Australia remains the top supplier, while Russia and Malaysia continue to compete for the second position, a dynamic influenced by the temporary absence of Qatari gas.

Market analyst Gennady Chernov told Pravda.Ru that the increase in Russia's market share reflects the adaptability of domestic companies, noting that Russian fuel remains a priority due to long-term contracts and reliable logistics.

Russia's total LNG production for July was 2.34 million tons, with over half of this volume directed toward major Asian consumers. Key facilities driving this export volume include Sakhalin Energy, Yamal LNG, and Arctic LNG 2, as well as the Gazprom LNG Portovaya and Cryogas-Vysotsk plants. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that China acts as an anchor buyer, ensuring stable capacity utilization despite sanctions pressure.

While LNG exports grew, pipeline gas exports to China declined by 6% in July. This was primarily driven by a 60% drop in exports from Uzbekistan and an 8% decrease from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, caused by extreme heat and rising domestic demand in Central Asia. Russia maintained its daily pipeline exports at 112 million cubic meters.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that the decline in Central Asian supplies creates opportunities for Russian gas, as the combination of pipeline and tanker deliveries strengthens Russia's role in China's energy security.