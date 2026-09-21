Central Banks Repatriate Gold from Western Vaults to Avoid Asset Freezes

Central banks are moving gold reserves out of Western vaults to avoid potential asset freezes. The freeze of Russian accounts has led several nations to view the U.S. and UK no longer as safe harbors for precious metals.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gold&Co, Goldankauf Wien, Handel mit Edelmetallen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gold bullion

The Netherlands has already repatriated 86 tons of gold from the U.S. citing geopolitical instability. France has also conducted operations to return its bullion from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Germany accelerated its returns earlier, bringing back 674 tons from Paris and New York in 2013, though roughly one-third of its reserves remain under U.S. control.

Spain is now considering similar moves. The Bank of Spain holds 289 tons of gold, much of which is stored in the U. S. There are currently calls in Madrid to return these assets to national territory to ensure sovereign control over physical reserves.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that this trend is a direct result of the U.S. using the dollar and Western financial infrastructure as political tools, making ownership rights in the U.S. conditional.

The primary catalyst for this shift was the freezing of Russian assets. Additionally, the UK's refusal to release Venezuelan gold due to disputes over government legitimacy has further damaged trust in the Bank of England as a neutral custodian.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that gold serves as a last-resort asset for central banks; if they cannot access it during a crisis, reported figures lose their meaning. Risk manager Ilya Gusev added that these precedents are reshaping financial geography, prioritizing physical domestic storage over logistics.

Analysts suggest that the mass exodus of gold from the U.S. weakens the influence of the Federal Reserve on the global gold market and reduces demand for the dollar as a reserve currency.