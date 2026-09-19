Oil Prices Surge in August as Asian Demand and Speculators Drive Gains

Global oil prices climbed in August 2026, driven by geopolitical risks and strong fundamental demand. The OPEC basket average rose by $3.45 to $86.44 per barrel, according to data from OPEC's management at the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum. Brent reached $88.08, while WTI hit $82.45. Oman crude saw the steepest increase, jumping $10.36 to $87.88 per barrel.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Reaction to gasoline prices

The price surge is supported by high demand for spot cargoes from Asian refineries and increased betting by financial speculators. Between July 28 and August 25, net long positions for Brent and WTI futures rose by approximately 12%, primarily on the London exchange.

Demand is shifting toward Asia. Global economic growth is projected at 3% for 2026 and 3.2% for 2027, led by India (6.6%), China (4.6%), and the U. S. (2.2%), while the Eurozone is expected to grow by only 0.8%. In 2026, demand in non-OECD countries is forecast to rise by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), offsetting a 100,000 bpd drop in OECD nations. For 2027, the global demand forecast has been revised upward to 2.4 million bpd, with non-OECD countries providing 1.9 million bpd of that growth.

On the supply side, production in the U. S., Brazil, Canada, and Argentina is expected to increase by an average of 600,000 bpd annually through 2027. Within OPEC+, production rose by 300,000 bpd in August compared to July, reaching 38.05 million bpd. Additionally, seven alliance members plan to reduce voluntary production cuts by 188,000 bpd starting in September to gradually return volumes to the market.

The refined products market shows a regional divide. Low diesel inventories in Europe and the Atlantic have boosted refining margins. Conversely, increased refinery output and exports in Asia have lowered profits for processors, which may eventually ease shortages in the U. S. and Europe.

Trade flows remain centered on the U. S., China, and India. U. S. crude imports rose 15% in August to 6.7 million bpd, while refined product exports hit a record 8 million bpd. China increased crude imports to 8.95 million bpd, and India maintained imports at 5.1 million bpd while increasing gasoline and diesel exports.

Commercial inventories in OECD countries remain a vulnerability. In July, stocks stood at 2.76 billion barrels, 206.4 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average. This covers 59.3 days of consumption, 3.2 days below the historical norm.

Logistics costs also spiked in August. Freight for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) rose 28% on the West Asia-East route and 51% on the West Asia-West route. Shipping costs for refined products east of Suez increased by an average of 15%.

OPEC estimates that demand for its oil will reach 43.9 million bpd by 2027. Future price movements will depend on the balance between Asian demand, non-OPEC+ production, and the recovery of commercial inventories.