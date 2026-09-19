US sanctions target Chinese and Indian buyers of Russian oil but Trump may limit enforcement

The U. S. Congress has approved a sanctions package targeting major buyers of Russian resources, specifically China and India. The primary mechanism involves secondary import duties of up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to purchase energy from Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by AlixSaz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tanker Volgoneft 28, Volga River

While the measure is drastic, the actual impact on the Russian budget depends on whether Donald Trump is willing to initiate a full-scale trade war with Beijing and New Delhi. Experts suggest the U. S. President may prefer targeted threats over a total blockade to prevent a sharp spike in global fuel prices.

Budget Risks and Logistics

The new law grants the White House authority to impose prohibitive tariffs on states maintaining trade ties with Russia. In a worst-case scenario, this could reduce Russian oil and gas revenues by 15%, potentially widening the budget deficit to 4.5% of GDP. However, such an outcome would require the total isolation of Moscow's five largest trading partners, which is considered unlikely.

A more probable outcome is an increase in logistics costs and a deeper discount on Russian raw materials. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda. Ru that the primary cost of these sanctions will be the rise in logistics expenses and the discount rather than a drop in physical volumes.

Supply chains to Asia currently remain stable. As of July 2026, Russian oil accounted for 52% of India's imports and 27% of China's. The savings from discounted purchases currently outweigh the risks of U. S. pressure. Even with the Urals discount reaching $12 per barrel, physical exports have not collapsed.

Trump's Bargaining Strategy

Analysts argue that Trump may use these sanctions as leverage rather than implementing them. Imposing tariffs on China could trigger retaliation, ranging from restrictions on rare earth metals to hits on U. S. exports. Washington is likely to limit its actions to a demonstration of force, issuing general licenses to key partners to allow them to continue purchases.

Mikhail Frolov, an AML/KYC specialist, told Pravda. Ru that for the banking system, the law reinforces the logic of secondary restrictions, forcing financial institutions to scrutinize counterparties more rigorously.

The Global Energy Balance

The global oil market is currently operating under deficit conditions, making it impossible to replace Russian volumes quickly. If Washington forced India to stop imports from Russia, it would likely cause gasoline and diesel prices within the U. S. to rise to critical levels.

While buyers may try to negotiate deeper discounts by citing the "toxicity" of the raw materials, basic budget revenues remain tied to global quotes. Gennady Chernov, an oil products market analyst, noted that oil and gas revenues now depend more on global price trends than on attempts to restrict logistics.

Event / Indicator Consequence / Outlook U.S. secondary duties up to 100% Pressure on China and India to lower purchase prices for Russian oil Increased logistics costs Slight decrease in export margins, offset by high global prices Budget deficit up to 4.5% of GDP Pessimistic scenario; likely adjustment via reserves and exchange rates