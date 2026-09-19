Global airlines face bankruptcies as fuel prices surge 70% to $181 per barrel

Rising aviation fuel costs have triggered a wave of bankruptcies and forced restructuring across the global airline industry. While major carriers are raising fares to offset expenses, small airlines and low-cost carriers (LCCs) are exiting the market due to unsustainable operating costs. The crisis is compounded by geopolitical instability, which forces carriers to divert routes and incur additional losses.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Оксана Лазаренко is licensed under Все права защищены Airplane taking off at the airport

The surge in fuel prices has already pushed several carriers to cease operations or overhaul their business models. According to RBC data, the list of affected airlines includes Slovenia's AlpAvia, France's Joy Air, and Mexico's Magnicharters. Regional players such as Latvia's Air Baltic Corp AS and the UK's Ascend Airways are also facing difficulties, while the U. S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines has entered a deep restructuring process to avoid total collapse.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda. Ru that small airlines are the first to suffer because they lack the financial reserves necessary for long-term risk hedging, leading directly to fleet reductions and flight cancellations.

Fuel prices hit a peak of $200 per barrel in the spring of 2026, doubling the figures seen at the start of 2025. Despite a slight summer correction, prices remain 70% higher than the previous year, stabilizing at $181 per barrel by mid-September. This price hike has forced airlines to shift costs to passengers, reducing consumer purchasing power in the travel sector.

In June 2026, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) cut its net profit forecast for the industry nearly in half. IATA identified the crisis in the Far East as the primary catalyst, noting that regional tensions have caused fuel shortages and disrupted logistics chains. This has left the aviation sector unable to adapt its business models to new price realities.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov told Pravda. Ru that falling profitability is forcing companies to cut unprofitable routes, which will likely make flights between smaller cities rarer and more expensive.

Analysts expect a period of mergers and acquisitions. While large national carriers can use hedging tools to lock in fuel prices for six months to a year, smaller companies lack these resources. However, even industry giants must optimize costs to compensate for shrinking margins.

Financial consultant Ilya Kravtsov told Pravda. Ru that the market is heading toward a redistribution where only the most technologically and financially stable players will survive, resulting in higher ticket prices and fewer choices for passengers.