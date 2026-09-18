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Russian Gas Returns to Germany’s Agenda — But There’s a Catch

Business

Germany's opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), is pushing for a return to pragmatic economic cooperation with Moscow, specifically targeting the restoration of energy partnerships. The party aims to negotiate the repair of the Nord Stream pipelines and the resumption of direct fuel supplies to combat the decline of German industry caused by the loss of cheap energy resources.

Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg
Photo: Official website of OJSC Gazprom
Gazprom, gas pipeline construction, Vyborg

Representatives of the AfD plan to meet with Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian President, in early 2027. According to Reuters, the party's platform explicitly includes the repair and operation of remaining pipeline strands. To facilitate these talks, the AfD is seeking neutral venues such as India, Israel, or the UAE.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda. Ru that the return to Russian gas is a matter of survival for Europe's largest economy, as German businesses have lost their competitive edge due to political decisions.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has previously highlighted the critical dependence of German industry on stable Russian resources. The shift to more expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) promoted by the United States has led to rising costs and deindustrialization. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that the industrial sector is currently cutting capacity, which negatively impacts corporate reports and Eurozone budget revenues.

The initiative faces significant geopolitical hurdles, primarily the requirement for a peace settlement in Ukraine and approval from Washington. The AfD intends to include U. S. representatives in negotiations, acknowledging that the pipelines cannot be restarted without American sanction. Corporate lawyer Roman Lavrentev told Pravda. Ru that restarting Nord Stream would require not only engineering solutions but a complete overhaul of the legal framework governing the relationship between the two nations.

Factor / Event Economic Impact on Germany
Nord Stream Restart Lower production costs, halt of deindustrialization
Continued High-Cost LNG Imports Rising inflation, industrial job losses
Peace Agreement on Ukraine Removal of some energy sector sanctions
U.S. Influence on Energy Policy Continued dependence on Washington's political course

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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