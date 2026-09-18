Golden Crabs, Smaller Salmon: Ocean Warming Transforms Fishing Industry

Climate change and shifting oceanic ecosystems have reduced catches of primary fish and seafood species in Russian waters, according to data presented at the International Fishing Industry Forum.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Sergey Vyugin is licensed under All rights reserved Squid fishing at night on a fishing boat

Crab Fisheries Reach Ceiling

Investment quotas led to a fleet upgrade, putting dozens of new crab boats into operation. While the total allowable catch (TAC) for all crab species will exceed 110,000 tons starting in 2025, growth has plateaued. Climate factors have already begun to drive down catch volumes for certain positions.

Super El Niño Impacts Salmon

Pacific salmon yields have declined since 2020. In 2026, catches reached 97,000 tons, far below the projected 227,000 tons. Experts attribute the drop to the strongest Super El Niño event since 1950, with effects expected to persist through February 2027.

The disruption shifted fish arrival dates by 7 to 14 days and reduced feeding grounds. Additionally, pink salmon weight dropped below 800 grams. The full economic impact will be measured by the 2027 harvest results.

Cod Stocks Hit 30-Year Low

Atlantic cod stocks have fallen below 1 million tons, approaching historical minimums. The TAC for 2026 is set at 285,000 tons, a volume not seen since the early 1990s. Rising water temperatures since 2000 have hindered juvenile survival rates.

The downward trend that began in 2015 has now stabilized. Forecasts suggest a 10% increase in TAC for 2027, with catch volumes potentially reaching 400,000 tons by 2030.