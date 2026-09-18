PanStar launches Northern Sea Route shipments for high-value cargo

South Korean carrier PanStar is launching scheduled shipments via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) from July to October. The operator is targeting high-value cargo for which delivery speed is critical but air freight is too expensive. The company plans to attract shippers from South Korea and Japan.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Ocean icebergs

The strategy follows a 2026 trial run by the container ship Panstar Acro, which sailed from Busan to Felixstowe in 21 days. While this was 1.5 times faster than the Suez Canal route, the voyage resulted in a financial loss due to high fuel costs. Technical obstacles also impacted the trip: ice conditions forced a 350 km course deviation, and cold water temperatures reduced engine efficiency.

To offset these risks, PanStar is shifting its focus to high-margin industrial segments. The company will prioritize expensive industrial equipment, such as 20-ton industrial rings, which command higher tariffs than standard container rates.

This move places PanStar in direct competition with China's Sea Legend, which has already established a presence on the NSR and scheduled eight voyages for 2026. The focus in the Arctic corridor is shifting from experimental transit to a competition for specific cargo flows from the Asia-Pacific region.