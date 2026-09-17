Brent Oil Prices Fall to $102 as Saudi Arabia Restores Supplies

Oil prices declined following reports that Saudi Arabia is normalizing its energy exports. Brent crude dropped to $102 per barrel, while WTI adjusted to $100. The market reacted to the partial restoration of a damaged pipeline and the diversion of export flows to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

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The price correction stems from easing fears of a long-term supply deficit. Traders began booking profits as Riyadh worked to bring damaged infrastructure back online. Macroeconomist Artem Loginov noted that the previous weekly surge was driven by panic buying, characterizing the current dip as a technical alignment rather than a shift in the global trend.

Saudi Arabia expects to restore up to 50% of the damaged pipeline's capacity in the coming days. To further stabilize supply, the Kingdom increased shipments via alternative terminals located outside the Strait of Hormuz. Market analyst Gennady Chernov stated that this diversification strategy reduces dependence on vulnerable maritime corridors and signals that supply chains remain resilient despite local disruptions.

However, experts warn that the downward trend may be temporary. A geopolitical premium remains embedded in prices because regional infrastructure continues to be a target for attacks. Due to the low flexibility of global supply, any new incident could trigger a sharp price spike.

Risk manager Ilya Gusev emphasized that current prices do not reflect a simple balance of supply and demand, but include a risk premium for political instability that remains in effect.