Russia Pushes National Currencies Across Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Russia is accelerating the shift to national currencies within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to bypass Western financial restrictions, according to Nikolai Arefyev, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy.

Photo: https://kremlin.ru/events/president/news/57716/photos is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit

Arefyev told Pravda.Ru that the disconnection from the SWIFT system and existing sanctions have effectively halted the use of the US dollar and the euro in international transactions. He noted that the EU's 21st sanctions package, which targeted an additional 95 banking organizations, leaves Russia with no alternative but to increase the share of local currencies in trade.

The transition is supported by diplomatic efforts; Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov recently emphasized Moscow's interest in fully implementing national payment instruments across the SCO region.

However, Arefyev highlighted a significant structural challenge: a trade imbalance. While Russia earns substantial amounts of yuan and rupees from oil exports, these currencies cannot always be spent because the producing countries do not manufacture all the equipment and goods Russia requires. This has led to an accumulation of "soft currencies" in gold and foreign exchange reserves that cannot be utilized quickly.

Despite these liquidity issues, Arefyev argued that the move ensures resilience against secondary sanctions, as payments avoid Western correspondent banks. He described the development of independent payment systems as a major advantage, noting that the move away from the dollar is the only way to maintain foreign trade under conditions of Western economic isolation.

Arefyev also acknowledged that for SCO partners not under direct US or EU pressure, switching to local currencies may not be the most convenient option due to their reliance on Western technology and goods. Consequently, Moscow is seeking alternative payment channels to simplify the movement of funds.