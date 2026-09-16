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Amur river becomes key link for China's Pacific shipping corridor

Business

Amur Waterways (Amurvodput) handled over 1.6 million tons of cargo in the first eight months of 2026. This increase was driven by international trade, with shipments across border routes reaching 658,000 tons—nearly double the volume recorded during the same period last year.

Khabarovsk, Amur Bridge
Photo: National tourist portal
Khabarovsk, Amur Bridge

The shift in logistics is centering on deeper integration with Chinese infrastructure. Specifically, the Khabarovsk river port is expanding operations with the Chinese ports of Tunjiang and Manzhouli.

The objective is to establish a transit corridor that moves goods from Northeast China through the Amur River toward the Pacific Ocean, enabling transport to Southern Chinese provinces and other Asian markets. This development transforms the river into a logistical link connecting China with global maritime shipping routes.

Details

The Amur River or Heilong River is a perennial river in Northeast Asia, forming the natural border between the Russian Far East and Northeast China (historically the Outer and Inner Manchuria). The Amur proper is 2,824 km (1,755 mi) long, and has a drainage basin of 1,855,000 km2 (716,000 mi2). If including its main stem tributary, the Argun, the Amur is 4,444 km (2,761 mi) long, making it the world's tenth longest river.
The Amur is an important river for the aquatic fauna of Northeast Asia. The river basin is home to a variety of large predatory fish such as northern snakehead, Amur pike, taimen, Amur catfish, predatory carp and yellowcheek, as well as several species of trout and anadromous salmonids. The largest fish species in the Amur is the kaluga, a sturgeon that is one of the largest freshwater fish in the world, attaining a length as great as 5.6 m (18 ft). The Amur is also home to the northernmost populations of the Amur softshell turtle and Indian lotus.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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