Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing

Mozilla is integrating a new AI assistant into the Firefox browser, powered by models from French start-up Mistral. The feature, dubbed 'Smart Window', will launch with Firefox version 132 on 5 November.

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The tool allows users to query the content of the page they are currently viewing and receive answers directly within the browser interface. To avoid the data collection risks associated with proprietary AI, Mozilla is using Mistral's open-source models. This ensures user data is not shared with third parties.

According to the company, the assistant relies on local processing to analyse web content and generate responses, meaning it does not track user behaviour or collect personal information. Users can trigger the tool via a toolbar button or a keyboard shortcut.

The move places Firefox in direct competition with Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari, all of which have already embedded AI capabilities. However, Mozilla is positioning itself as the privacy-first alternative by opting for auditable open-source systems over closed proprietary ones.

Smart Window will launch with support for English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Mozilla has indicated that further languages will be added later.

Beyond the assistant, the company is developing additional AI tools for article summarisation, web translation, and information extraction, all designed to operate without compromising user privacy.