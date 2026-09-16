World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing

Business

Mozilla is integrating a new AI assistant into the Firefox browser, powered by models from French start-up Mistral. The feature, dubbed 'Smart Window', will launch with Firefox version 132 on 5 November.

Digital detox
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Digital detox

The tool allows users to query the content of the page they are currently viewing and receive answers directly within the browser interface. To avoid the data collection risks associated with proprietary AI, Mozilla is using Mistral's open-source models. This ensures user data is not shared with third parties.

According to the company, the assistant relies on local processing to analyse web content and generate responses, meaning it does not track user behaviour or collect personal information. Users can trigger the tool via a toolbar button or a keyboard shortcut.

The move places Firefox in direct competition with Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Apple Safari, all of which have already embedded AI capabilities. However, Mozilla is positioning itself as the privacy-first alternative by opting for auditable open-source systems over closed proprietary ones.

Smart Window will launch with support for English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Mozilla has indicated that further languages will be added later.

Beyond the assistant, the company is developing additional AI tools for article summarisation, web translation, and information extraction, all designed to operate without compromising user privacy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Europe
AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support
Arabian Sea Incident: India Slams Pakistan's 'Unprofessional' Naval Conduct
World
Arabian Sea Incident: India Slams Pakistan's 'Unprofessional' Naval Conduct
Popular
New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor

The transition from corporate fleet testing to private driveways brings new details regarding the actual efficiency and delivery timelines of the Atom EV.

New Russian Atom Electric Vehicle: Rear-Wheel Drive and 204 HP Motor
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
American Dream Falling Apart: Gas Stations Record Historic Collapse in Traditional Fuel Prices
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland Form Coalition to Challenge London
Russia’s ATM Network Shrinks to Its Lowest Level in 15 Years
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Moles vanishing or changing: The overlooked signs your body is sending
Common Vaping Flavor Disrupts Development of Embryonic Cells
New GM V8 Engines for 2027 Trucks will Lack Manual Oil Dipsticks
New GM V8 Engines for 2027 Trucks will Lack Manual Oil Dipsticks
Last materials
Mozilla introduces AI assistant to Firefox for privacy-focused web browsing
Russia Reaches 80 Percent Localization in Oil and Gas Equipment
Corner Deflectors on KamAZ Trucks Prevent Road Grime From Hitting Side Windows
Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies
Mechanical strength of the Moskvich M90 exceeds its luxury body design
Global Trade Faces Worst Disruption in 80 years, Warns WTO
India To Ban Critical Veterinary Antibiotics to Fight Antimicrobial Resistance
Common Vaping Flavor Disrupts Development of Embryonic Cells
Arabian Sea Incident: India Slams Pakistan's 'Unprofessional' Naval Conduct
Russia’s ATM Network Shrinks to Its Lowest Level in 15 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.