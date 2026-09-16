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Russia and China Lower US Treasury Holdings, Move Toward Gold and Other Currencies

Business

Russia and China are systematically reducing their reliance on the U.S. financial system by cutting holdings of Treasury bonds and other dollar-denominated instruments. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that Moscow and Beijing are the primary drivers behind the declining share of the dollar in global reserves.

US dollar bills
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jason Zhang, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
US dollar bills

While Washington emphasizes current demand from other players, the trend of dedollarization among Eurasia's largest economies creates long-term risks for the sustainability of U.S. national debt and challenges the dollar's status as the primary reserve asset.

Shift in Reserve Management

Russia has effectively minimized the dollar component of its assets following the freeze of its reserves by Western nations. China, which holds the largest volume of U.S. Treasuries, is methodically reducing its exposure by pivoting toward gold and other currencies.

According to macroeconomist Artem Loginov, these actions are driven by national security concerns. He notes that when financial instruments are used as weapons, switching to alternative assets becomes a logical response.

Central banks are increasingly prioritizing physical assets to hedge against sanction pressures and the uncontrolled growth of U.S. government debt.

U.S. Market Position

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent maintains an optimistic outlook, stating that the dollar's share in global transactions grew this year and describing recent Treasury auctions as the most successful in 20 years.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov argues that this demand is a result of tight Federal Reserve policy rather than structural confidence. He suggests that investors are attracted by high yields, but this does not resolve the underlying crisis of trust in the currency as a long-term store of value.

Global Economic Consequences

The exit from the dollar is driving the development of national payment systems and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). States are establishing independent financial management contours, while businesses are adopting autonomous digital solutions for basic operations.

Tax consultant Irina Zaitseva observes a fragmentation of the global financial system, where regional settlements are increasingly tied to local currencies, potentially reducing the long-term effectiveness of U.S. sanctions.

Event / Indicator Effect and Consequences
Freeze of Russian reserves Loss of the dollar's "safe haven" status; accelerated exit of China from U.S. assets
U.S. national debt growth Need to maintain high interest rates to attract new bond buyers
Treasury auction success Temporary U.S. budget stabilization via speculative capital inflows

Analysis of Reserve Reductions

Drivers for Russia and China: For Russia, the shift is a protective measure against sanctions and asset blocks. China is pursuing strategic diversification to lower dependency on Washington's policy.

Impact on the Dollar: While the dollar remains dominant in trade settlements, its role as the leading reserve asset is weakening. This limits the ability of the U.S. to increase money supply without risking inflation.

Alternative Assets: Central banks are moving toward gold, the yuan, and currencies of nations not participating in Western sanctions, with gold seeing record demand from the public sector.

Business Implications: Currency instability is leading to volatile import prices. Companies are restructuring payment logistics, moving away from SWIFT and dollar correspondent accounts in favor of direct national currency settlements.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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