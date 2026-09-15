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U.S. Oil Reserves Hit 40-Year Low Amid Global Supply Disruptions

Business

The global oil market is facing a severe supply deficit following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and sabotage of Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline. Strategic reserves in major economies are depleted, with U.S. stockpiles hitting a 40-year low. Under a worst-case scenario, Brent crude could climb to $120 per barrel, posing a risk to the global financial system.

Oil field at sunset
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Oil field at sunset

The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has removed approximately 2.5 million barrels of oil per day from the market, representing about 4% of global supply. The crisis is intensified by the infrastructure attack in Saudi Arabia; reserves at the Yanbu port on the Red Sea coast are estimated to last only one week. If the pipeline is not repaired shortly, exports from the facility will cease entirely.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov told Pravda.Ru that this represents the most significant supply chain disruption on record, noting that the market lacks spare capacity to absorb further escalations without uncontrolled price hikes.

Global commercial oil stocks have dropped by over 500 million barrels since February. The U.S. administration previously drew down strategic reserves to curb domestic prices, leaving the country with minimal buffers. Simultaneously, China has shifted from using internal reserves to aggressive external procurement, increasing competition for remaining available volumes.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that demand from major importers like China forces oil companies to revise investment plans. He added that some firms are attempting to hedge risks via offshore structures, which often results in financial losses.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects stable shipments from the Persian Gulf to resume no earlier than 2027, suggesting a prolonged period of high volatility. Analysts from DBS Bank and IG link fuel costs to geopolitical relations with Iran, suggesting $120 per barrel may be a preliminary milestone if diplomacy fails.

Gennady Chernov, an oil products market analyst, explained that this translates to higher pump prices and accelerated inflation across supply chains. He noted that rising logistics costs are pushing businesses to move production closer to consumer markets, citing examples of labels shifting printing to Russia to avoid expensive European transport.

Event / Indicator Impact and Consequences
Strait of Hormuz Blockade Loss of 4% of daily global oil supply
U.S. Reserve Decline 40-year low; limited ability to influence prices
Increased Chinese Demand Additional upward pressure on global prices
Brent Forecast Short-term risk of reaching $120 per barrel

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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