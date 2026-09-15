World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

AI Chip Stocks Slide as Calls Grow to Slow the Development of Advanced Models

Business

Shares of artificial intelligence chip manufacturers experienced a sharp decline following calls from leaders of top Silicon Valley labs to slow down the development of advanced large models. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell by 5.86%.

Multi-chip server board for artificial intelligence close-up
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
Multi-chip server board for artificial intelligence close-up

Industry Leaders Call for AI Development Slowdown

The initiative was spearheaded by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic. He pointed out that the pace of AI development is outpacing the ability to ensure its safety. Amodei proposed implementing independent audits of AI labs and establishing common safety standards through inter-company cooperation.

This stance was echoed by Sam Altman of OpenAI and Elon Musk. Concurrently, OpenAI announced its decision to abandon plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026.

Market Reaction and Capital Flight

The market interpreted these statements as a signal of reduced demand for AI model training hardware. Consequently, capital began to flow out of the stocks of GPU and HBM memory producers:

  • Nvidia's stock dropped by 3.36%.
  • AMD, Intel, and ASML each lost over 6%.
  • SK Hynix, Micron, and optical module supplier Marvell also recorded declines.

Scope of Restrictions and Additional Market Pressures

The proposed restrictions specifically target the largest, "frontier" AI models. There were no demands to curtail development in applied AI or inference technologies.

Further pressure on the technology sector came from anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and rising U.S. Treasury yields. The primary risk for chip manufacturers now appears to be a potential revision in procurement volumes for next-generation model training equipment.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
World
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
World
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Millions of Exported Cars: True Scale of Soviet Auto Production Surprises Experts

While passenger cars often dominate the memory of Soviet motoring, the actual industrial data reveals a different priority in vehicle production.

Millions of Exported Cars: True Scale of Soviet Auto Production Surprises Experts
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
New No-Injection Weight-Loss Pill Helps Cut Body Weight by 12 Percent
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Kyrgyzstan and China Reach $940,000 Agreement for Bedel Bridge Construction
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
Trump Pressures EU to Move Industrial Production to US
Last materials
How to Freeze Apples: Techniques for Preserving Taste and Color
Fuel Prices Surge: Russia's Inflation to Climb Higher
Petrotel Refinery Shutdown Puts 460 Romanian Companies at Risk
Hidden danger in quartz countertops: Why stone workers face fatal risks
Vietnam's ROX Group to Build $1.5 Billion Integrated Hub in Uzbekistan's Capital
Why Black Clothes Turn Gray and How to Restore Their Deep, Rich Color
World Bank Funds Technical Support for Kyrgyzstan's Largest Hydro Project
Why dogs scoot their hindquarters across the floor
Beef Stew with Mushrooms and Zucchini: The Art of Slow Cooking
Foreign Capital Dominates Kazakhstan's Wholesale Trade as Retail Shifts
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.