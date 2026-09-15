AI Chip Stocks Slide as Calls Grow to Slow the Development of Advanced Models

Shares of artificial intelligence chip manufacturers experienced a sharp decline following calls from leaders of top Silicon Valley labs to slow down the development of advanced large models. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell by 5.86%.

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Industry Leaders Call for AI Development Slowdown

The initiative was spearheaded by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic. He pointed out that the pace of AI development is outpacing the ability to ensure its safety. Amodei proposed implementing independent audits of AI labs and establishing common safety standards through inter-company cooperation.

This stance was echoed by Sam Altman of OpenAI and Elon Musk. Concurrently, OpenAI announced its decision to abandon plans for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2026.

Market Reaction and Capital Flight

The market interpreted these statements as a signal of reduced demand for AI model training hardware. Consequently, capital began to flow out of the stocks of GPU and HBM memory producers:

Nvidia's stock dropped by 3.36%.

AMD, Intel, and ASML each lost over 6%.

SK Hynix, Micron, and optical module supplier Marvell also recorded declines.

Scope of Restrictions and Additional Market Pressures

The proposed restrictions specifically target the largest, "frontier" AI models. There were no demands to curtail development in applied AI or inference technologies.

Further pressure on the technology sector came from anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and rising U.S. Treasury yields. The primary risk for chip manufacturers now appears to be a potential revision in procurement volumes for next-generation model training equipment.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.