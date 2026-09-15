Petrotel Refinery Shutdown Puts 460 Romanian Companies at Risk

The shutdown of the Petrotel refinery, owned by Russia's Lukoil, has created a systemic economic risk for Romania, threatening the solvency of hundreds of subcontractors and destabilizing the national fuel market.

Photo: Wikipedia by Rickmaj, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Oil refinery

Bogdan Hossu, head of the Cartel Alfa national trade union confederation, warns that approximately 460 contractor companies are now facing bankruptcy. These firms, which provide logistics, maintenance, and components for the plant, lack the financial reserves to sustain a prolonged operational halt.

The disruption extends to the labor market and consumer prices. According to Cartel Alfa, the potential closure of these contractors puts 8,000 jobs at risk. Including Lukoil's direct staff and its network of 300 gas stations, an additional 3,500 positions are threatened. Economically, the loss of Petrotel removes 21% of Romania's oil refining capacity from the market. This gap is expected to trigger a diesel shortage and drive up retail prices for fuel and consumer goods due to increased logistics costs.

The crisis stems from a legal and financial deadlock. Petrotel entered scheduled maintenance in October 2025 but was unable to resume operations due to U.S. sanctions. These restrictions blocked the company's ability to service debts, which have now exceeded €400 million. On September 1, the Prahova County Court officially authorized bankruptcy proceedings.

Industry experts note that the refinery is trapped in a legal vacuum where U.S. sanctions prevent the operational payments required to avoid national bankruptcy laws. Without a political resolution to remove the refinery from the sanctions list or a change in ownership, Romania faces a prolonged reliance on expensive fuel imports and heightened social tension in the Ploiești industrial hub.