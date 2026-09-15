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China Returns to U.S. Natural Gas: What the New China Gas Deal Means

Business

China Gas Holdings has signed a 20-year strategic agreement with U. S. supplier Venture Global for annual shipments of 0.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The first tankers are scheduled to arrive in China in 2030. This deal marks a return to active U. S. fuel procurement for Beijing, despite existing customs barriers and a general downward trend in China's LNG imports.

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The new contract increases Venture Global's total long-term obligations to China Gas to 2.5 million tons of LNG per year. While China Gas aims to diversify its energy sources and build a global trading platform, Venture Global is using the deal to secure capacity for its expanding production facilities amid uncertain demand in other markets.

Trade relations between Washington and Beijing remain strained. In March 2025, U. S. LNG imports into China effectively dropped to zero following sharp tariff hikes by Beijing. China currently maintains a 15% restrictive duty on U. S. gas, a stark contrast to 2021 when U. S. supplies were valued at $6.2 billion.

China's overall demand for LNG is also cooling. In 2025, imports fell to 68.43 million tons, a three-year low. Beijing is shifting its focus toward pipeline gas and renewable energy. However, U. S. firms continue to compete for market share by offering flexible delivery terms.

Venture Global is aggressively scaling its Louisiana infrastructure. The Calcasieu Pass terminal is already operational, and the Plaquemines plant is expected to reach full capacity by 2027. Construction on the Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2 LNG) project began in the summer of 2025. Once all stages are complete, the company's total production capacity will reach 67 million tons per year.

Venture Global has also secured contracts with major global players including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Eni, as well as an agreement to supply up to 2 million tons of gas annually to the Ukrainian holding DTEK.

Event / Indicator Market Impact
20-year contract Guaranteed sales for U. S. plants; supply stability for China
Drop in Chinese LNG imports Increased supplier competition and downward pressure on prices
Retention of 15% tariff Lower margins for U. S. shipments compared to Russia or Qatar
Launch of CP2 LNG U.S. positioned as a top global liquefaction power by 2030

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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