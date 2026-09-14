World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Finland's only oil refinery shuts down for €400 million upgrade

Business

Finland's only oil refinery, the Neste plant in Porvoo, has fully ceased operations for an eight-week planned modernization. The facility, located in the Kilpilahti industrial zone, has an annual capacity of 12 million tons. The cost of the upgrade exceeds €400 million.

Neste filling station
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pahkiqaz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Neste filling station

The phased shutdown began on August 18 and is scheduled to last until the end of October. To complete the maintenance before winter, 7,500 specialists, primarily local contractors, are working around the clock. The Porvoo distribution terminal remains operational.

Iiro Harjunkoski, a professor of technological system processes at Aalto University, noted that the two-month downtime serves as a test of national resilience. Experts believe Finland's energy security system can offset the lack of domestic production through fuel imports.

The shutdown coincides with rising fuel costs, with gasoline and diesel prices returning to 2022 levels. Diesel has reached €2.5 per liter.

Finnish transport companies report that current price levels are slowing economic activity. Consequently, carriers are urging the government to implement measures to stabilize motor fuel costs.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Central Asia
Modi, Putin, and Pezeshkian: A New Geopolitical Axis Emerges at BRICS
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
World
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
Popular
Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons

The BRICS summit in New Delhi saw member states discuss the creation of independent infrastructure and the risks of using technology as a political tool.

Modi warns BRICS against using critical minerals as geopolitical weapons
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Russia and Poland May Find Common Ground Despite Diplomatic Rift
Western Break With China May Send Living Standards in Europe and US Plunging
India builds new missile test sites in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal
Russia's Kaliningrad Surrounded by NATO – But Who Really Owns the Postwar Map? Yury Bocharov AfD Landslide Shakes Germany as CDU Loses More Than Half Its Support Andrey Mihayloff EU Opens Its Market to Armenian Goods — But There Is a Catch Andrey Nikolaev
Kazakhstan targets 100 million tons of transit cargo
Russian Banking Giant to Build Massive Business Hub in New Delhi
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Russian Far East ports to add 63 million tons of capacity by 2030
Last materials
Chicken Soup with Sorrel and Ginger: A Balance of Warmth and Acidity
Tashkent Links with Nanjing: Uzbekistan Eyes East China’s Logistics Hub
Worn Leather Jacket? This Budget Pharmacy Remedy Can Restore Its Shine
Natural Does Not Mean Safe: How Herbal Remedies Can Interact With Medicines
From Tropical Forests to Deserts: The Countries Home to the Most Snake Species
China Moves Deeper Into Kazakhstan’s Uranium Market: What It Means for the West
Finland's only oil refinery shuts down for €400 million upgrade
Genetic link to lupus may have once saved human populations from epidemics
90-Degree Elbows: How Arm Swing Fuels Your Running
Hardy vines that survive severe cold and bloom in deep shade
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.