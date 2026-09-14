Russian Banking Giant to Build Massive Business Hub in New Delhi

Sberbank is expanding its operations in India, moving beyond account services to build physical and digital infrastructure. After 16 years in the region, the bank has grown its corporate client base to tens of thousands and is now targeting trade imbalances and cross-border payment issues.

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As part of this expansion, Sber is investing in commercial real estate. The bank is developing a 48,000-square-meter complex in central New Delhi, scheduled for completion by 2028. The facility will serve as a business hub providing office space for both Russian and Indian companies.

To facilitate bilateral cooperation, the bank is launching two digital platforms:

A recruitment service: A tool connecting government agencies and recruitment firms to bring Indian specialists into the Russian labor market to address domestic staff shortages.

A tool connecting government agencies and recruitment firms to bring Indian specialists into the Russian labor market to address domestic staff shortages. An IT showcase: A platform designed for Indian businesses to navigate Russian legislation and identify reliable counter-parties. Sber currently serves approximately 3 million corporate clients in Russia, representing about 50% of the market.

The bank is also focusing on balancing trade between the two nations. Russia currently holds a trade surplus of approximately $50 billion. Sber intends to stimulate Indian exports to Russia to offset this deficit and aims to process more than 15% of the total bilateral trade volume by the end of the year.

Regarding payment logistics, Sber reports that transfers between Russia and India now take several minutes, with commissions aligned with global averages.

Sber CEO Herman Gref stated that the bank is acting as an infrastructure operator and intermediary rather than a direct investor. In addition to finance and IT, the bank has identified healthcare and education as priority sectors for partnership.