BRICS adopts AI framework but ignores labor market displacement

The BRICS New Delhi Declaration formally commits the bloc to transitioning toward an AI-driven economy, though it fails to address the resulting displacement of human labor.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa have established a joint framework for artificial intelligence, calling for international cooperation on ethics and governance. However, the agreement provides no specific mechanisms to protect the labor market from automation.

While the text mentions the need for workforce retraining and education investments, it lacks concrete measures and defined funding sources for these initiatives.

The absence of a support strategy for displaced workers risks an uneven distribution of AI benefits. In nations already struggling with high unemployment, this gap could widen income inequality and trigger social tension.

India continues to implement internal digital literacy and vocational training programs. Despite these domestic efforts, the summit's final document confirms a lack of international coordination to safeguard livelihoods against technological progress.

Although the declaration creates a foundation for AI governance, the failure to address unemployment highlights a systemic gap in the global approach to economic automation.