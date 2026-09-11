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Russian Banks Begin Checking Source of Large Sums Held in Customers’ Accounts

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Russian banks possess the legal authority to scrutinize the origins of substantial sums deposited into customer accounts. However, for the vast majority of account holders, these procedures pose no significant risks, according to financial expert Dmitry Baranov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

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Combating Financial Crime and Protecting Consumers

The oversight of financial transactions under Federal Law No. 115-FZ is primarily designed to thwart the activities of so-called "money mules" – individuals or entities used to obscure the illegal origins of funds – and to prevent the financing of terrorism. Baranov explained that routine transfers to family members, especially those within the threshold of one million rubles (approximately $11,000 USD), typically do not raise red flags for banking institutions.

When a bank requests documentation for a transaction involving a third party, Baranov noted, the underlying motive is most often to safeguard the client from potential fraud or scams. These inquiries serve as a protective measure, preventing unauthorized access or misuse of funds.

Tax Implications of Unsubstantiated Funds

Despite the safeguards, a failure to provide adequate documentation for incoming funds can lead to adverse tax consequences. Banks are obligated to report significant deposit information to Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's financial intelligence unit. This data is subsequently shared with the Federal Tax Service (FNS). Consequently, if an individual receives a substantial sum, such as one million rubles, and cannot furnish supporting documents like a sales contract or proof of kinship, the FNS may assess income tax on that amount.

Deposit Scrutiny and Public Servants

Regarding funds held in deposit accounts, Baranov stated that widespread origin checks for ordinary citizens are not currently being implemented. Such stringent requirements are primarily directed at public servants. These officials must provide a verifiable explanation for any funds in their accounts that exceed their declared annual income, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Social Benefits and Anti-Fraud Measures

The expert also highlighted that the monitoring of income is now more rigorous when determining eligibility for social benefits. This enhanced scrutiny is aimed at accurately verifying a family's need for assistance. Baranov concluded by advising individuals to steer clear of illicit schemes involving the transfer of bank cards to third parties. Law enforcement agencies are actively targeting and blocking accounts associated with money mule activities.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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