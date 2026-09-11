Silicon Becomes New Gold: Semiconductor Wafer Market Surges 11.5% in One Quarter

Combined revenue of the ten largest semiconductor wafer producers hit a record $534.9 billion in the second quarter of 2026, marking an 11.5% increase over the previous period. According to TrendForce, this growth was driven by a shortage of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) chips, demand for accompanying components such as power discrete ICs and PMICs, and early procurement of parts for laptops, PCs, and televisions.

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TSMC maintained its market leadership with a 72.5% share. The company's revenue rose 12.1% to $402 billion, supported by full capacity utilization of its 3nm, 4nm, and 5nm lines for AI server GPUs/XPUs, preparations for new iPhone launches, and initial revenue from 2nm process orders. These factors increased both shipment volumes and average selling prices (ASP).

Samsung Foundry ranked second with revenue of $3.26 billion, a 1.8% increase attributed to new HBM Base Die orders and price hikes for processes 5nm and below. Despite this, Samsung's market share dropped to 5.9% as competitors grew faster.

SMIC moved into third place with a 5.4% market share and a 20% revenue increase, totaling over $3 billion. Growth was fueled by consumer electronics components, server networking orders, and higher prices for contract production of Nor and NAND Flash due to a general memory shortage.

Other key market participants reported the following:

UMC (4th place): Revenue reached $2.18 billion (+12.7%) with a 3.9% market share, driven by server FPGA orders and recovered utilization of 8-inch lines.

Revenue reached $2.18 billion (+12.7%) with a 3.9% market share, driven by server FPGA orders and recovered utilization of 8-inch lines. HuaHong Group (6th place): Revenue exceeded $1.27 billion (+3.5%), supported by AI PMIC orders, higher ASP, and new capacity from its subsidiary HHGrace.

Revenue exceeded $1.27 billion (+3.5%), supported by AI PMIC orders, higher ASP, and new capacity from its subsidiary HHGrace. Nexchip (9th place): Revenue grew 6.4% to $447 million as DDIC orders returned after previously being displaced from other plants.

Market trends show an increasing reliance on AI infrastructure and a reduction in available capacity for mature processes as resources are shifted toward high-tech orders.