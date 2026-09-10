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Moscow Manufacturers Can Now Integrate Robots via Leasing Agreements

Business

Manufacturing companies in Moscow can now integrate robotics into their production lines using leasing and rental agreements. This shift allows businesses to replace manual labor with automation without depleting their working capital through large upfront investments.

Robotic production
Photo: NGTU Industrial Robotics Development Center is licensed under free for commercial use
Robotic production

The high cost of equipment has historically acted as a barrier to robotic integration, as firms are often reluctant to invest in technology before verifying its efficiency within their specific operational environment. Shifting to a rental or leasing model reduces initial expenditures by 70%.

Lease terms for service and collaborative robots start at 36 months, a timeframe identified as the minimum necessary to achieve a return on investment for such systems. Equipment providers are offering minimal down payments and staggered payment schedules to prevent sudden financial strain on the businesses.

Automation of established processes can increase a plant's productivity by 20% to 40%. The program is launching with a pilot phase involving 50 companies, focusing primarily on sectors with repetitive, cyclical operations:

  • Warehouse Logistics: packing, bagging, sorting, and cargo movement.
  • Industry and Construction: replacing monotonous manual tasks.

The city administration is acting as a technology broker for this initiative. Specialists from the Mosstrategy Autonomous Non-Profit Organization (ANO) select equipment based on specific technical requirements, calculate projected profits, and source reliable system integrators.

Eligibility is limited to companies that are currently participating in or have completed the federal "Labor Productivity" project. Currently, 535 Moscow-based enterprises are involved in that program.

Olga Nikolaevna Morozova, a specialist in regional infrastructure and urban development, notes that these mechanisms allow companies to modernize their technical base without a critical increase in debt. This is particularly significant for small and medium-sized enterprises facing limited access to low-interest loans.

Source: Pravda.Ru

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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