Trans-Altai Railway Plan: Russia Seeks Direct Freight Link with China

Russia is advancing plans for a Trans-Altai railway to establish direct freight service with China via the Altai Mountains. This new route, designated as part of the "New Middle Transport Corridor," aims to offer a crucial alternative to existing maritime shipping and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) that currently transits through Kazakhstan.

Photo: trainpix.org by Brown, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Russian passenger train

A New Corridor to Bypass Existing Bottlenecks

The TMTM, operational since 2017 and connecting Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, handled 4.12 million tons of cargo in 2025, including 77,000 TEUs. Projections aim to boost this corridor's capacity to 10 million tons by 2027. The proposed Trans-Altai railway presents Moscow with a strategic opportunity to diversify its transit options and reduce reliance on established routes.

Technical Details and Capacity Projections

Engineers are evaluating four potential alignments for the railway. All proposed routes converge on the Chinese station Avaytan. Starting points under consideration within Russia include Biysk, Tashtagol, or Abaza. The total railway length is estimated to span between 825 and 1,123 kilometers, with 228 kilometers traversing Chinese territory. The projected annual capacity is pegged at 30 million tons. Discussions are also underway regarding the possibility of constructing sections on elevated structures, or overpasses.

Kuzbass: The Primary Beneficiary

The Kuzbass region is identified as the primary domestic client for this ambitious project. Currently, the logistics costs for exporting coal to China via the Far East can absorb as much as 80% of the commodity's value. A direct rail link through the Altai is intended to alleviate pressure on the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), freeing up its capacity for transporting other key goods like grain, chemicals, and metals.

Environmental and Financial Hurdles

Significant environmental and financial risks loom over the project. The planned route crosses the protected Ukok Plateau, a sensitive ecological zone that previously led to the cancellation of a gas pipeline project in the 2000s. Russia's Ministry of Transport has tasked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment with assessing these environmental constraints.

Economic Viability Questioned

Doubts persist regarding the project's economic feasibility. Mikhail Burmistrov, head of Infoline-Analytics, points to China's accelerating transition to renewable energy, which is expected to diminish demand for thermal coal. He argues that even exports of coking coal and anthracite may not justify the projected trillion-ruble infrastructure investment.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.