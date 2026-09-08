Russia's Alcohol Market Shrinks as Tax Changes Hit Plants and Shelves

Russian alcohol production fell 7.2% to 684.11 million decaliters during the first eight months of 2026. Data from Rosalkogoltobakkontrol shows that the decline accelerated sharply in August; while the drop remained moderate at 2.4% through July, the pace of contraction tripled by the end of the summer.

Photo: freepik.com by senivpetro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Alcohol beverage

Strong Spirits and Wine Segments

The strongest spirits sector (beverages exceeding 9% ABV) saw a 10.9% decrease in output to 59.83 million decaliters. Cognac production fell by 16.8% and other spirit products by 18%, while vodka volumes dropped 12.1%. Only liqueur-vodka products recorded a marginal increase of 0.1%.

Wine production experienced a steeper decline:

Beverage Category Production Decrease Total Volume (decaliters) Still wine -14.8% 20.35 million Sparkling wine -14.6% 8.88 million Fortified wines -42.6% 482.8 thousand Fruit products -37.7% 621.4 thousand

Fermented beverages also shrank by 6.3% to 593.4 million decaliters. Beer production fell by 6.2% and beer-based drinks by 7.9%, though the bottling of cider, poire, and mead grew by 1%.

Fiscal and Logistical Drivers

The downturn is linked to changes in excise tax regulations effective July 1, 2026. Taxes are now levied at the moment of raw material purchase rather than upon the shipment of finished goods. This shift increased the demand for working capital, creating liquidity pressures for many plants.

Additional pressure came from rising minimum retail prices and a general economic cooling, which led retailers to reduce warehouse stocks. In the wine sector, production was further hampered by power outages in Crimea due to network damage and a delay in the harvest, which shifted from July to late August.

Administrative Restrictions in Zabaykalsky Krai

In the Zabaykalsky region (the region to the east of Baikal Lake), availability has dropped due to direct administrative curbs. Since September 2025, alcohol sales have been banned in stores located within residential buildings, except for outlets larger than 300 square meters. Since March 2026, trading hours have been restricted to 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM, which is stricter than federal standards.

These measures in Chita resulted in the number of retail outlets in residential buildings falling from 780 to between 320 and 350.

Olga Morozova, a regional infrastructure specialist, notes that Zabaykalsky residents face "double pressure": local administrative bans combined with federal excise tax hikes and rising prices. However, regional Ministry of Internal Affairs data indicates that reducing the number of stores has not lowered overall alcohol consumption. Chita continues to record over 50 alcohol-related crimes per month, questioning the effectiveness of purely administrative restrictions.