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Giant Order for Russia's Flagship Jet: Aeroflot Signs Landmark MC-21 Deal

Business

Aeroflot has finalized an agreement to procure 90 MC-21 aircraft, with the contract set to be signed shortly with the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). Deliveries for this significant order are slated to commence in 2029 and conclude by 2032.

MC-21
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MC-21

The deal encompasses comprehensive technical maintenance and leasing terms, with UAC assuming full responsibility for servicing the fleet. This arrangement shifts the burden of fleet support away from the airline and onto the manufacturer. According to engineer Alexei Tikhonov, assigning maintenance responsibilities to the production facility ensures adherence to operational regulations and facilitates access to genuine spare parts.

Fleet Expansion and Existing Commitments

In addition to this new order, Aeroflot currently has an existing contract for 18 MC-21 aircraft, with deliveries scheduled to be completed by 2028. Two production-standard aircraft are presently undergoing flight testing at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant.

Parameter Value
MC-21 Passenger Capacity 163–211 passengers
Current Contract 18 aircraft (through 2028)
New Contract 90 aircraft (2029–2032)
Target Fleet Size Up to 200 units by 2033

Certification and Operational Readiness

The commencement of serial production and the planned 2029 deliveries are contingent upon the successful completion of the aircraft's certification process and its adherence to national aviation standards.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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