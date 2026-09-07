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Vostok Oil: Rosneft's Mega-Project Promises New Era

Business

The Russian stock market closed Friday's session in positive territory, driven by expectations of geopolitical shifts despite pre-weekend profit taking. The Moex Index rose 1.75% to 2,253.41 points, while the RTS Index climbed 2.1% to 819.85 points. Government bonds also saw gains, with the RGBI Index increasing 0.25% to 113.91 points.

Oil rig at night
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Oil rig at night

The ruble strengthened against major currencies: the US dollar fell 0.74% to 85.80 rubles, the euro dropped 0.63% to 99.65 rubles, and the yuan declined 0.36% to 12.81 rubles. Market participants are currently monitoring the Bank of Russia's potential adjustments to monetary policy amid energy price volatility.

Brent crude prices are holding near $95 per barrel. Market stagnation follows a weekly increase, influenced by uncertainty regarding shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. To maintain a deficit market, seven OPEC+ nations extended their production quotas.

Analysts project that prices will remain above $90 if the strait remains blocked, with a potential rise to $105 in the event of further escalation. Experts note that pivoting energy exports toward Asia requires not only logistical adjustments but also new financial settlement tools to mitigate risks.

In corporate news, Rosneft launched the Vostok Oil project, with the first shipment of oil loaded via the Vankor–Payakha–Siversky pipeline. The project involves a 4 trillion ruble investment and targets long-term production of up to 100 million tons of oil per year.

Conversely, shares of the PIK Group declined following news of a potential delisting. The majority shareholder has consolidated over 98% of the company's shares and intends to conduct a mandatory buyout of minority shareholders at 551.40 rubles per share.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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