World Debt at 100 Percent of GDP: Why Markets Still Refuse to Panic

Global government debt is projected to surpass 100% of GDP without triggering an immediate collapse of major economies, according to financial analyst Mikhail Belyayev, a candidate of economic sciences. In an interview with Pravda.Ru, Belyayev discussed the implications of rising debt levels, a topic recently highlighted by Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data warning of potential global financial crises.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bestabo Comparateur, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ An indebted man visualization

Debt Projections and Self-Correcting Forecasts

IMF projections indicate that global debt will reach 94% of GDP in 2025 and exceed 100% by 2029. Belyayev suggested that such forecasts often act as "self-defeating prophecies." By signaling potential risks, these predictions prompt governments to adjust their policies and avert the predicted crisis before it materializes.

US Economy's Resilience

The United States economy, Belyayev explained, is currently capable of managing its debt obligations. This capacity is supported by a reasonable growth rate and controlled inflation, with the notable exception of fuel prices. The U.S. system also benefits from domestic borrowing mechanisms that help prevent a collapse. Belyayev elaborated on the financial strategies employed to avoid a formal declaration of default:

“There are many financial maneuvers that allow a country to avoid a formal—that is, accounting—declaration that it cannot manage its debt. This is not about repaying the entire debt, but only about those securities that have matured in the current period, including the interest payments on them.”

European Economic Vulnerabilities

In contrast, the situation in Europe is more precarious. Germany is grappling with stagnant economic growth, an energy deficit, and increased military spending. These factors contribute to rising debt without the former economic drivers, posing a risk to the stability of the entire eurozone. Belyayev pointed to Western Europe as a significant concern:

“The appetites of economically developed countries exceed the capabilities of their economies. This mainly concerns Western Europe, which is becoming a heavy burden with its zero growth rates, energy crises, and ill-conceived policies regarding Russian energy resources,” the expert added.

Preventing Default and Future Outlook

Belyayev expressed confidence that a technical default by the U.S. or leading EU nations will be prevented through measures such as extending payment terms and utilizing credit lines from the IMF and World Bank. While some nations, like Norway, are strengthening their budgets due to favorable market conditions, the overall trend of increasing borrowing remains a cause for concern. Currently, concrete plans from regulators for debt write-offs remain largely theoretical.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.