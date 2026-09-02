Russian Railways container traffic from China hits record daily levels in August

Russian Railways (RZD) recorded record container traffic from China in August, with daily volumes exceeding 4,300 TEU. On peak days, the flow reached 5,000 TEU, marking the highest number of container trains on this route.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aleksandrs Timofejev…, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Freight train

According to Irina Magnushevskaya, head of the Central Freight Transport Department, 80% of imports from China now enter Russia via Far East ports and land crossings. Over the first seven months of the year, RZD transported 4.6 million TEU, a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year.

Economist Artem Loginov notes that rising containerization levels typically indicate high consumer activity and finished goods imports, though total growth remains tied to the capacity of the Eastern Polygon.

RZD forecasts that total container traffic across its entire network could reach 8 million TEU by the end of 2026. Risk manager Ilya Gusev warns that hitting this target requires synchronizing port operations with rail infrastructure to prevent bottlenecks during supply surges.