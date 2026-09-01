Unexpected Trade Dynamics: USA Becomes Third Largest Buyer of Russian Fertilizers

Russian fertilizer exports to the United States rose nearly 25% in the first half of 2026, moving the U.S. into third place as a destination market for the country's shipments, according to Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center (REC).

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin is licensed under Все права защищены Spreading fertilizers on a field

Western Europe remains the primary consumer of Russian fertilizers, though delivery volumes to the region declined this year. Despite these shifts, the overall export geography remains consistent with 2022 levels.

Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that the stability of the distribution structure, even with volume fluctuations in specific countries, reflects a high global agricultural dependence on Russian raw materials. This reliance limits the feasibility of imposing strict trade bans.

Nikishina attributed the absence of large-scale sanctions on fertilizer exports to the product's critical role in global food security.