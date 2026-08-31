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Dairy Crisis in Wisconsin: The Future of U.S. Milk Production

Business

The number of licensed dairy farms in Wisconsin has dropped below 5,000 for the first time, signaling a broader shift in the U.S. dairy industry from family-owned farms to industrial production. This trend supports projections that the total number of dairy operations across the United States will fall below 20,000 by 2030.

Gloomy farm
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kyle Richner, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Gloomy farm

The decline in Wisconsin is systemic and spans nearly a century. In the 1930s, the state had 167,000 herds; by August 2026, that number fell to 4,991. Despite a 97% decrease in the number of farms from peak levels, milk production remains stable due to a fivefold increase in animal productivity.

Metric (Wisconsin) 1930s Current / 2025-26
Number of herds 167,000 4,991 (Aug 2026)
Yield per cow 5,140 lbs (1933) 25,599 lbs (2025)
Average herd size ~260 cows

Technological advances in genetics and automation have allowed a current population of 1.29 million cows in Wisconsin to outproduce the 2.36 million head present in 1945.

Fixed overhead costs are driving small players out of the market. In farms with fewer than 100 cows, unpaid family labor accounts for up to 90% of total labor costs. When the alternative cost of this labor is factored in, these small operations effectively run at a loss. Conversely, enterprises with over 2,000 head leverage economies of scale to lower unit costs and maintain net income.

Medium-sized farms face the highest instability. They have outgrown the capacity of family labor but lack the capital to employ professional herd health or procurement managers.

This consolidation alters market dynamics. Large agribusinesses are less affected by short-term milk price volatility than small farmers. By using risk hedging and long-term planning, large players may extend price cycles, increasing pressure on remaining small producers during price downturns.

Additional drivers of consolidation include an aging demographic of small farm owners and high livestock prices. For many, selling the herd is currently more profitable than investing millions into equipment upgrades to remain competitive over the next decade.

With Wisconsin accounting for approximately 20% of all U.S. dairy herds, the region serves as a leading indicator for the national industry. The current level of asset concentration suggests the U.S. will reach the threshold of 20,000 farms in the coming years.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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