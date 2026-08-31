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Huge Fish Return: Bluefin Tuna Lands in UK Port After 70 Years

Business

Commercial bluefin tuna fishing has returned to the British port of Whitby for the first time in 70 years, with the crew of the vessel Dominator A (WY 333) landing two specimens exceeding 300 kilograms (660 pounds) each over two days.

Giant tuna
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Stephane-bdc, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Giant tuna

Historic Catch in North Sea Waters

The first tuna weighed approximately 338 kg, with the second slightly less. These large individuals are appearing in the region due to their migration route, which takes them north of Scotland and along the western coast of the British Isles. Their substantial body mass allows them to withstand the colder northern waters and take advantage of abundant food sources. Marine biologists note that these fish are genetically distinct from smaller populations found in the southwest of the UK, which typically migrate through the English Channel.

Exclusive License Paves Way for Revival

This significant catch was made possible by a license granted by the UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). For the 2027 season, only one crew from Yorkshire, aboard the Dominator A, secured this exclusive permit. They were chosen from a field of six local applicants, making their success particularly noteworthy.

Market Demand and Ecological Hope

Both tuna were purchased by the online seafood supplier Hook to Plate, which will distribute them to restaurants and private consumers. Experts attribute the return of bluefin tuna to these waters to the ongoing recovery of marine ecosystems and effective fisheries management practices.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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