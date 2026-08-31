Russian grain shipments to Kazakhstan double in early 2026

Russian rail shipments of grain to Kazakhstan doubled in the first seven months of 2026, totaling 2.7 million tons from January to July. This surge follows a decline in 2024–2025 caused by import restrictions and high domestic harvests in Kazakhstan.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Agriculture

Grain led growth across all Russian Railways (RZD) export categories for the region. Total cargo traffic through Kazakh borders rose 13.8% to 19.9 million tons. Other significant flows included petroleum products (4.4 million tons, up 1.1%) and ferrous metals (3.6 million tons, up 9.7%).

The shift toward rail is further accelerated by new regulatory barriers. On July 27, 2026, Kazakhstan implemented a six-month total ban on wheat imports via road transport, effectively limiting wheat entries to rail transport.

Trade recovery began in late 2025. Between September and December, Kazakhstan imported 531,000 tons of Russian wheat, with 310,000 tons delivered by rail. Growth intensified in Q1 2026, specifically for corn (up 3.5 times), rye (up 35%), and oats (up 24.5 times).

In contrast, 2024 imports totaled 1.93 million tons—a 32% drop from 2023—consisting of 1.65 million tons of wheat, 199,000 tons of barley, and 51,000 tons of rye. In the 2024/25 season, wheat imports fell to between 383,000 and 500,000 tons, down from 2.2 million tons in 2023/24 and 3.2 million tons in 2022/23.

A portion of the current rail volume consists of transit cargo moving through Kazakhstan to China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.