Russia Deploys 10,000 Domestic Batteries to Replace Imports at Mobile Towers

Over the past two years, Rosel, a holding company within the Rostec state corporation, has supplied more than 10,000 industrial batteries to ensure uninterrupted power for telecommunications equipment. The Russian-made batteries have replaced imported alternatives at more than 1,000 mobile phone towers across the country.

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Novosibirsk Plant Expands Battery Production

The batteries are manufactured by the Oksid Novosibirsk Radio Components Plant. The company launched a production line for AGM batteries in the early 2020s. The plant has the capacity to manufacture up to 60,000 such units annually.

Reliability and Long-Term Autonomy

SKGF batteries use lead-acid AGM technology. They are designed to provide autonomous power for data centres, telephone exchanges and communications hubs. The units can withstand temperature fluctuations and retain their capacity even after deep discharge.

Import Substitution in Practice

Lev Nosenko, CEO of the Oksid Novosibirsk Radio Components Plant, stressed that the company operates under long-term contracts with the country’s largest telecommunications operators. The plant is successfully replacing imported components, helping strengthen Russia’s mobile communications infrastructure.