World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Russia Deploys 10,000 Domestic Batteries to Replace Imports at Mobile Towers

Business

Over the past two years, Rosel, a holding company within the Rostec state corporation, has supplied more than 10,000 industrial batteries to ensure uninterrupted power for telecommunications equipment. The Russian-made batteries have replaced imported alternatives at more than 1,000 mobile phone towers across the country.

Metal construction
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Metal construction

Novosibirsk Plant Expands Battery Production

The batteries are manufactured by the Oksid Novosibirsk Radio Components Plant. The company launched a production line for AGM batteries in the early 2020s. The plant has the capacity to manufacture up to 60,000 such units annually.

Reliability and Long-Term Autonomy

SKGF batteries use lead-acid AGM technology. They are designed to provide autonomous power for data centres, telephone exchanges and communications hubs. The units can withstand temperature fluctuations and retain their capacity even after deep discharge.

Import Substitution in Practice

Lev Nosenko, CEO of the Oksid Novosibirsk Radio Components Plant, stressed that the company operates under long-term contracts with the country’s largest telecommunications operators. The plant is successfully replacing imported components, helping strengthen Russia’s mobile communications infrastructure.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Europe
Caribbean Crisis 2.0: Russia Warns Britain of Strikes After CIA Chief’s Moscow Visit
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions
Europe
Hungary Turns Away From Russia: Budapest’s New Course May Cost Moscow Billions
Popular
Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage

A shift in how households and businesses handle their funds has forced lenders to adjust their financial strategies to maintain stability.

Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
How ancient metropolises managed populations of one million people
Shuffling gait can indicate severe brain pathologies and vitamin deficiency
When memory lapses indicate brain and vascular dysfunction
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prepares for New Role in Eurasia as Putin Heads to Bishkek Lyuba Lulko London’s Nuclear Gamble: Why Britain Is Turning to Germany Andrey Nikolaev King Harald V Dies in Oslo: From Wartime Exile to 35 Years on Norway’s Throne Andrey Mihayloff
Moose behavior signals that warn of an imminent charge
Ways to increase workout resistance at home without bulky machines
Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region
Ancient modular tools found in a Mesolithic settlement in the Novgorod region
Last materials
Russia Deploys 10,000 Domestic Batteries to Replace Imports at Mobile Towers
Impossible Mission: Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope To Hunt for Exoplanets
Office chair surprise: Deep core muscles activated without the gym
Pork's Moisture Barrier Shattered: A Juicy Mistake Exposed
Moscow to St. Petersburg Travel Hack: Forget Flights, Discover These Budget Secrets
Zero Growth: Ruble Devaluation Inevitable, Economist Claims
Lake Baikal's South Coast: Bear Activity Forces Trail Closures
Knuckle cracks: When harmless habit turns sinister
Garlic Marinade: The secret to firm bell peppers all winter
1st Arresala Geopolitical Seminar: "Iran and Geopolitical Changes"
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.