Russian banks raise deposit rates to combat liquidity shortage

Russian banks are facing a liquidity shortage driven by a surge in cash withdrawals, forcing lenders to raise deposit rates to attract funding amid growing demand for loans. While the banking system remains stable, analysts warn of potential risks to capital and loan portfolio quality.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Зарплата из банкомата

Cash Demand and Liquidity Pressure

Liquidity levels within the banking system have dropped to lows not seen since March 2022. The primary driver of this trend is the preference of both households and businesses for cash over digital balances.

According to regulator data, approximately 2.4 trillion rubles have been withdrawn from the system so far this year. This scarcity of resources has triggered competitive bidding among banks, which are increasing yields on deposits to secure the necessary funding.

Artem Loginov, Macroeconomist: "The main cause of the shortage of funds is the mass shift of individuals and businesses toward cash payments. By raising rates, banks are attempting to attract liquidity to finance corporate lending, which is growing at double-digit rates."

Profitability and Monetary Policy Risks

The sector's net profit for the first seven months of the year reached 2.76 trillion rubles, representing a 32% increase compared to the same period last year. Analysts project the full-year result to fall between 3.4 trillion and 4 trillion rubles.

Despite these gains, tight monetary policy introduces structural risks. Deposit rates remain tied to Central Bank decisions, and the quality of loan portfolios requires closer monitoring. Financial analyst Nikita Volkov noted that banks must now balance the rising costs of attracting deposits against their overall profit margins, especially as the market anticipates a pause in the Bank of Russia's policy easing cycle.

Investment Outlook for the Banking Sector

Investment experts view the shares of major banking players as attractive due to their ability to maintain profitability despite high interest rates. However, they advise a cautious approach, suggesting that investors compare potential equity returns against the after-tax yields of bank deposits.

Investment expert Ilya Kravtsov highlighted that the banking sector currently appears stronger than other industries, with the largest credit organizations possessing sufficient capital to continue dividend payments.

Event Economic Effect CB key rate hike Higher deposit and loan rates Growth in corporate lending Increase in commission and interest income Increased cash demandRising liquidity deficit

The table demonstrates how the shift toward cash and the central bank's policy are creating a cycle of higher costs for banks, which is partially offset by increased income from the expanding corporate loan market.

A primary uncertainty remains the impact of tight conditions on long-term profitability; while current interest income covers the rising cost of reserves for overdue loans, any further deterioration in asset quality could pressure the sector's capital.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.