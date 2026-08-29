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Russia extends fuel export ban until 2027 to fight shortages

Business

Russia's fuel market experienced significant disruptions in August, characterized by long queues at gas stations and the introduction of consumption limits in several regions. The shortage resulted from a combination of peak seasonal demand and technical failures at refineries, which reduced overall supply.

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To address the domestic shortage, the Russian government has extended the ban on fuel exports until 2027. The objective of this policy is to saturate the internal market by preventing the outflow of petroleum products.

Gennady Chernov, petroleum market analyst: "Market stabilization depends on how quickly refining volumes can be increased and logistics chains to the problematic regions can be established."

Regional Impact and Pricing

The fuel crisis has manifested differently across geography. In the Orenburg region, authorities implemented a "odd/even" license plate system and capped fuel purchases at 30 liters per vehicle. Similar availability issues were reported in Sochi, where motorists faced multi-hour wait times.

These supply constraints coincided with a rise in costs. Gasoline prices in Russia increased by 15.3% during the first seven months of 2026. According to expert Ilya Kravtsov, state regulation is necessary because uncontrolled price growth and supply disruptions negatively impact national logistics.

The pricing impact varies by operator. Independent gas stations have raised prices more aggressively in response to the deficit, while large network operators have maintained more stable pricing policies.

Market Outlook and Stabilization

Analysts expect the market to balance as the summer vacation season ends, which naturally reduces demand. However, the full normalization of the system is subject to several factors:

End of vacation seasonReduced load on gas stations
Event Consequence
Export ban Increase in domestic reserves
Refinery repairs Risk of temporary disruptions

The table indicates that while policy measures and seasonal shifts provide relief, technical maintenance at refineries remains a risk factor for supply continuity.

Macroeconomist Artem Loginov noted that while the peak frenzy should subside in September, the situation will take time to fully normalize because logistics hubs remain overloaded. Furthermore, the State Duma is currently reviewing a plan aimed at stabilizing the gas station network.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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